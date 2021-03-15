New councillor

Businesses call on MP to support climate bill
TWO business leaders are urging John Howell to ... [more]
Monday, 15 March 2021
MARGARET NOON has been co-opted on to Watlington Parish Council.
Meanwhile, Councillor Steve Bolingbroke has been made a member of the strategy committee, having previously served on the finance committee.
Councillor Fiona Danks has joined the planning committee and Councillor Rob Smith is now on the operations committee, having previously worked on planning and strategy.
15 March 2021
