New councillor

MARGARET NOON has been co-opted on to Watlington Parish Council.

Meanwhile, Councillor Steve Bolingbroke has been made a member of the strategy committee, having previously served on the finance committee.

Councillor Fiona Danks has joined the  planning committee and Councillor Rob Smith is now on the operations committee, having previously worked on planning and strategy.

