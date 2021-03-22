Youth club hoping for new base

YOUNG people in Watlington could soon have a new place to gather.

Watlington Youth Club is hoping that a new building will be erected at the recreation ground in Love Lane.

It is currently based in the sports pavilion in Shirburn Street, which does not have enough space for the activities and to store materials.

Parish councillor Roger Beattie said: “We really need an independent building for our young people to use.”

He said the building was likely to have cooking and toilet facilities, a lounge area, a computer room and a “quiet” room where people could chat.

He added: “We are also speaking to other groups who could benefit from using the space.”

Youth club leader Gillian Cottle said: “This would be the most significant and exciting development for young people in Watlington in a very long time.”

She said that the new centre could host activities, ranging from board games to outdoor play, and have a “breakout area” with internet access, books and magazines.

She added: “What I really want to know is what would residents like to see.”

Mrs Cottle said the club had been saving money towards the new building.

The Rainbow nursery in Love Lane used to be a dedicated youth centre — the Anne Brown Centre — which residents still remember fondly.

Before that was built, young people used to gather at the Old Cinema in High Street.

Residents should send their suggestions to Mrs Cottle by email at gillian

cottle@hotmail.com