No welcome

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
THE “Welcome to Watlington” sign is to be removed from the National Trust car park at Watlington Hill.
The board has been in place since 2008 but the trust says it has suffered from vandalism over the years and is showing its age.
The parish council is talking to the trust about whether it will be replaced.
22 March 2021
