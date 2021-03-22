Night walkers

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
MEMBERS of Watlington PUMA Taekwondo are to walk 40 miles for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The walk from Watlington to Swindon on Saturday June 19 will take place at night.
To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/watlington-taekwondo
22 March 2021
More News:
Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
POLL: Have your say