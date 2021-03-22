Monday, 22 March 2021

Night walkers

MEMBERS of Watlington PUMA Taekwondo are to walk 40 miles for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The walk from Watlington to Swindon on Saturday June 19 will take place at night.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/watlington-taekwondo

