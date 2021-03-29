Bowls club gets ready

WATLINGTON Bowls Club is getting ready to re-open at the end of April as the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

John Lewis, secretary and chairman of the Shirburn Street club, said: “We had a tough year because of covid and we struggled financially and had a drop in membership.

“With the restrictions easing slowly, we are going to be back into the business and we would love to have some new members — people of all abilities and ages are welcome.

“The new season will start at the beginning of May but we will open the green about two weeks before — the actual opening day will depend on the weather.”

For more information, visit www.watlingtonbowls

club.com