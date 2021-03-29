Bowls club gets ready

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
Monday, 29 March 2021
WATLINGTON Bowls Club is getting ready to re-open at the end of April as the coronavirus restrictions are eased.
John Lewis, secretary and chairman of the Shirburn Street club, said: “We had a tough year because of covid and we struggled financially and had a drop in membership.
“With the restrictions easing slowly, we are going to be back into the business and we would love to have some new members — people of all abilities and ages are welcome.
“The new season will start at the beginning of May but we will open the green about two weeks before — the actual opening day will depend on the weather.”
For more information, visit www.watlingtonbowls
club.com
29 March 2021
