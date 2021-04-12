Councillor replies over attendance

WATLINGTON’S district councillor has defended herself against criticism that she is not accountable to the town.

Anna Badcock came under fire at a meeting of the parish council where she was absent.

Councillor Tim Horton said: “She had chosen not to attend this meeting and she is not prepared to be held accountable by this town.

“The district councillor has not come before this council and it is costing this community if she doesn’t come back.

“She should be part of the debate, it’s about actually having a debate.”

It was suggested that Councillor Badcock was not aware that the membership of the council had changed.

The council agreed to write to her outlining its new make-up.

Cllr Badcock, a Conservative, told the Henley Standard that she was in contact with various parish councillors and she wouldn’t comment further.

She has been the town’s representative on South Oxfordshire District Council for 11 years, many of those as a cabinet member.