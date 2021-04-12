Library to re-open next week

WATLINGTON library will re-open on Tuesday with reduced opening hours.

It has been closed since Christmas in line with the Government’s coronavirus restrictions. These will be further eased next week.

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends of Watlington Library, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to open to the public again. The library is a real social hub for the town and it has really been missed.

“Being able to re-open is a big step forward.”

Safety measures will be in place for the protection of visitors, volunteers and staff.

Only six visitors will be allowed inside at once and no one can stay more than half an hour. Face masks must be worn and track and trace forms filled in.

Dr Tilley said: “Normally we would encourage people to linger in the library as much as possible but we can’t do that at the moment for obvious reasons.

“As a further covid precaution, all books will be quarantined on return for 72 hours. We still can’t hold any face-to-face events.”

During the latest lockdown, the Friends have been hosting online talks.

The family activities and storytime moved to Facebook and have been attended by hundreds of people.

Dr Tilley said: “It was our way of reminding people of the importance of our library while it was still closed.

“It was a way of maintaining that connection with the community.

“Storytime, which is run by our volunteers, will continue to be held on Facebook every forthnight for the foreseeable future.”

All library loans have been extended to May 10, when they will be due for return or renewal.

No customers will be penalised as a result of having to self-isolate, or being unable to travel to the library in High Street.

The library’s new hours will be 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10am to noon on Saturdays.

For more information, follow the Friends of Watlington Library on Facebook.