Bakery expands

A BAKERY in Watlington has taken over a former scout hall to keep up with demand.

Alex Tait and his daughter Kitty, 16, who run the Orange Bakery shop in High Street, had been baking all their bread at home in Gorwell.

Now they are using the former scout hall behind the Watlington Club, which they have spent the last few months refurbishing and equipping with a range of ovens, a commercial mixer, refrigeration and a sink.

Mr Tait said this would allow them to produce more bread.

The business, which started in 2019, is also planning to take on apprentices, either from the Government’s Kickstart scheme or former prisoners.

The Watlington 2nd scout group, which used the hall for at least 50 years, has relocated to the pavilion off Shirburn Road as it is more suitable with space for exercise and activities outdoors.