Woollen flowers spring up everywhere thanks to WI

MORE than 1,400 woollen flowers sprang up overnight in Watlington.

Members and friends of the town’s branch of the Women’s Institute knitted them during the coronavirus lockdown and displayed them around the town to welcome the arrival of warmer spring weather.

Diana Young, a WI member, and her husband Michael stapled and glued the flowers on strips of fabric and wrapped these around trees and lamp posts.

Mrs Young said: “Last year the members wanted something to do over the winter months and we decided to knit poppies for Remembrance Day — we knitted about 11,000 of them.

“This year, with a new lockdown and being unable to meet, we were thinking about what to do to keep us busy and spring flowers seemed the best idea. A lot of people were keen on it.

“It’s nice to brighten up the town and we’ve had such nice comments from residents.

“We weren’t able to meet during lockdown so this has given us a sense of community and something to work on during this horrible time. I’ve knitted so many spring flowers I could probably knit them in my sleep.”