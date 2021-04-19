Councillor hits back

WATLINGTON’S district councillor has again responded to criticism that she has stopped attending meetings of the parish council.

Anna Badcock came under fire at a meeting of the council where she was absent.

Councillor Tim Horton said she was “not prepared to be held accountable by this town”.

Councillor Badcock, a Conservative, told the Henley Standard that she had been a district councillor for more than 10 years and for the vast majority of those she had attended every parish council meeting.

She said: “I am in regular contact with the parish council chairman and with the chairmen of the committees, in particular the planning committee.

“I am available to the parish councillors at any time and in the past I’ve received many calls from councillors about a wide range of issues.

“I also made sure that any district council committees that are relevant to the local community are shared on the Watlington town Facebook page.

“At the start of the pandemic, I ensured that all residents were given access to the Facebook page so that they could access all the information.

“Parish councillors all have my mobile number and know where I live, in the middle of Watlington, and know that they can contact me at any time.”