Hill cycle challenge

A CHARITY cycle event is to take place in Watlington this summer.

The Everesting Challenge on Sunday, June 6 involves cycling 8,848m — the height of Mount Everest — along Hill Road.

Starting at the hill top, the route runs down the road to the Ridgeway bridlepath at the foot of the hill and back.

Participants can choose if they want to cycle a “full Everest”, involving about 80 repetitions, or a “half Everest”, which is about 40 repetitions.

Individual full riders will start at 1am and half riders will join them from 5am, closely followed by team riders who will be set off at regular intervals.

The road will be closed to traffic with managed access for residents.

The event is in aid of Maggie’s, a cancer charity based in the grounds of the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

It is being organised by Iconic Cycling Events and is supported by the Spire and Spoke pub and cycle repair shop Sprocket Science, both in Watlington.

Registration costs £25 per person and team or individuals must raise at least £500. To register, email Pip Dingle at pip.dingle@

maggiescentres.org