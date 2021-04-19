Monday, 19 April 2021

Art appeal

AN appeal has been made for art materials and equipment for a new community space in Watlington.

Watlington Arts Hub is setting up the amenity at the back of the Methodist church in Shirburn Street.

It is looking for any art items that people are no longer using such as paints, brushes and easels.

For more information, email artshub@watmet.org or follow @watlington_artshub on Instagram,

