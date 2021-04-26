Chalgrove and Watlington Division: Steve Harrod (Con) *

IT has been my privilege to represent the residents of the Chalgrove and Watlington since 2014. It is now an honour to be selected to stand again as your candidate.

I am pretty much a local boy, born just across the border in Wendover, although my formative years were spent in the colonies. It was in South Africa that I married and raised children, bringing the family to the UK in 1999. We have lived in Great Milton since 2002.

As your councillor, I have supported communities in the face of stringent austerity measures during the lean years of Government budget cuts and I have fought diligently to protect the area from unbridled and unmanaged development.

Proposed developments at Chalgrove Airfield and Harrington are misguided and fly in the face of the wishes of residents. We are the guardians for future generations and have a moral responsibility to stand against unnecessary and unwanted development, whilst acknowledging the need for housing and economic growth.

I shall continue to withstand speculative development and support the communities that make up this division in the years ahead, should I be given the opportunity to do so.