Decision delayed

A DECISION on plans to build 3,000 new homes near Watlington has been delayed.

Homes England, a government agency which owns Chalgrove Airfield, wants to redevelop the site and also build two primary schools, a secondary school and a sixth-form college.

There would also be shops, a healthcare hub, community and leisure facilities and parks as well as 40,000 sq m of employment space.

South Oxfordshire District Council initially intended to make a decision on the application by April 16 but this has been postponed to May 31.