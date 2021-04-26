Decision delayed

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
A DECISION on plans to build 3,000 new homes near Watlington has been delayed.
Homes England, a government agency which owns Chalgrove Airfield, wants to redevelop the site and also build two primary schools, a secondary school and a sixth-form college.
There would also be shops, a healthcare hub, community and leisure facilities and parks as well as 40,000 sq m of employment space.
South Oxfordshire District Council initially intended to make a decision on the application by April 16 but this has been postponed to May 31.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say