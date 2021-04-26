Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decision delayed

A DECISION on plans to build 3,000 new homes near Watlington has been delayed.

Homes England, a government agency which owns Chalgrove Airfield, wants to redevelop the site and also build two primary schools, a secondary school and a sixth-form college.

There would also be shops, a healthcare hub, community and leisure facilities and parks as well as 40,000 sq m of employment space.

South Oxfordshire District Council initially intended to make a decision on the application by April 16 but this has been postponed to May 31.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33