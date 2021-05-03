Cameras out

A PHOTOGRAPHY competition to create a new calendar will be launched by the Friends of Watlington Library in June.

It will run for one month with the theme yet to be announced. The group will sell copies of the calendar to support the library.

Last year’s contest featured 75 images, which captured Watlington’s landscape, architecture and features and were displayed at the library.

Meanwhile, the group will hold its annual meeting online on May 27 at 7.30pm. To register, email friendsof

watlingtonlibrary@gmail.com