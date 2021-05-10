Campaign group turns two

WATLINGTON Climate Action Group is celebrating its second anniversary. The group was created to improve the community’s awareness of climate change and environmental issues.

Nicola Schafer, one of the founders, said: “Our Facebook group has more than 300 members, about 11 per cent of the population of Watlington parish, and we have a core team of more than 20 volunteers.

“We are in the process of mapping the habitats around Watlington and surveying our hedges to create a comprehensive plan for improvement. We’re also continuing to sign up businesses and organisations to be plastic-free champions and we are scoping our homes and energy programme of projects.”

Meanwhile, the group will host an online talk about housing and the enviroment on Tuesday. The speaker will be Kate Brown, an expert in sustainable buildings. For more information, visit www.watlingtonclimate

action.org.uk