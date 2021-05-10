Monday, 10 May 2021

Bike rack in car park

A BICYCLE rack has been installed in the Hill Road car park in Watlington.

The rack, which has room for 10 bikes, was paid for with a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for tackling air pollution.

Matt Reid, who chairs Watlington Parish Council, said: “The increase in cycling, running and walking during lockdown has been pronounced and I’m hopeful that people will retain these healthy additions to their daily routine as normality gradually returns.”

