Cash plea for school

WATLINGTON primary school is appealing for donations.

Claire Hodges, who chairs the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “Due to covid restrictions we haven’t been able to run our usual fund-raising events, so we decided to create a JustGiving page.

“This allows people to donate and those who wish to hold an event to use the page link for donations.

“Without people supporting the association, the school won’t receive the support it needs with things such as new playground and classroom equipment, which all the children can use and enjoy.”

In the past, the association helped to fund playground improvements, musical instruments and professional music tuition, books and library equipment.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

watlingtonpta