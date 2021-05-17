Monday, 17 May 2021

Outdoor activities

TWO events will take place in Watlington as part of the Chilterns Walking Festival.

Alex DeWitt, who runs bushcraft courses, will hold activities including primitive and modern fire lighting, foraging and wild camping at the chalk pits, off Hill Road, on May 23.

Wildlife photographer Steven Gozdz will lead the Watlington Nature Walk on June 3, starting from the recreation ground in Shirburn Road.

The route will take in scenery of chalk downland, beech woodlands and ancient pathways, following a stretch of the Oxfordshire Way up towards Christmas Common and returning via the chalk pits and a stretch of the Ridgeway National Trail.

The festival will take place from May 21 to June 6. For more information, visit www.visitchilterns.co.uk

