Monday, 24 May 2021

Learn to play bowls

WATLINGTON Bowls Club is to hold an open event next Sunday (May 30) from 2.30pm.

The event, sponsored by Bowls England, will offer vistors the chance to try the sport and learn more about the club.

Club secretary John Lewis said: “We are excited about welcoming new people to our club and can guarantee that everyone will have plenty of time on the green to test their skills, meet our friendly members and learn about becoming part of a friendly, local club.

“There will be fun competitions and refreshments on offer, all delivered in a covid-safe manner.”

For more information, visit www.thewatlingtonclub.co.uk

