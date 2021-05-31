Monday, 31 May 2021

Aid total

A TOTAL of £1,330.67 was collected in Watlington during Christian Aid Week.

Church collections raised £395, street collections £657.59 and other donations totalled £278.08.

Organiser John Atkins said the total was a record and was helped by conta ctless payments.

He added: “Many thanks to all who donated.”

