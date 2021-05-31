I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
Monday, 31 May 2021
A TOTAL of £1,330.67 was collected in Watlington during Christian Aid Week.
Church collections raised £395, street collections £657.59 and other donations totalled £278.08.
Organiser John Atkins said the total was a record and was helped by conta ctless payments.
He added: “Many thanks to all who donated.”
