Children’s nursery to improve garden area

THE Rainbow Corner nursery in Watlington is fund-raising for a new garden.

Fourteen members of staff at the nursery in Love Lane ran 100km to raise money while the children were asked to walk, run or cycle during May. They raised more than £940.

Becky Spicer, a member of staff, said: “As a charity, we rely on donations.

“One of the best things we can do for our children is give them a love of physical activity and perseverance.

“They are working hard to raise money for new toys and equipment and in particular improvements to the garden.”

Rainbow Corner was set up as a community day nursery in 1984 at Icknield School.

It outgrew the space and in 2000, the management committee, staff and parents raised £65,000 to lease and refurbish the Anne Brown Centre, where the nursery is still located.

The premises were extended to provide a garden play room, a larger kitchen and storage space.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/

RunforRainbow