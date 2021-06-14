Artworks that echo life’s imperfections

AN artist from Preston Crowmarsh is exhibiting her work at the Granary Café in Watlington.

Clare Davis’s art is inspired by real people and experiences but she says it is “imperfect” — just as life is.

She combines mark-making and colour to evoke a sense of emotion and atmospheric space and uses handmade and digital textures to bring illustrations to life.

Her work features city views, people and nature and she has also done illustrations for John Lewis and Extinction Rebellion.

Ms Davis, 48, who lives in Preston Crowmarsh with her partner and three children, said: “I like drawing people and nature. Some of my work is inspired by real life and I like to play with colours so that things in my artworks don’t look exactly as they normally would.

“I think illustrations can convey much more than words and I find that fascinating. I’ve always wanted to be an artist and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“I am so pleased with how the exhibition turned out. It’s going really well and I’ve already sold a couple of pieces.”

Her illustrations will be on display at the Granary Café in the high street until Saturday, July 31.