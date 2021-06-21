Quiz success

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
A QUIZ night held at the Chequers pub in Watlington raised more than £350 for Maggie’s, a cancer charity based at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.
The Love Lane pub will host another charity quiz on Sunday, July 4, starting at 7.30pm.
21 June 2021
More News:
Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say