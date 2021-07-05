Martial arts couple walk 40 miles at night for charity

TWO martial arts instructors walked overnight from Watlington to Swindon to raise money for a cancer charity.

Adam and Agnes Gardner, who run Watlington PUMA Taekwondo in High Street, walked 40 miles, starting at 9.30pm and arriving at 11.30am the following day.

They raised more than £2,170 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Gardner, 41, said: “We have family and friends affected by cancer and we thought this was something we could do to raise money.

“We live close to the Ridgeway and decided to walk at night to make it more of a challenge and also for safety reasons as there are fewer cars around.

“We did some practice walks to prepare for it but we are quite fit as we teach taekwondo and normally do quite a lot of exercise.

“Even so, it was definitely beyond our fitness level.

“The hills were definitely the hardest part — from Didcot to Wantage it’s quite flat but as soon as you start going uphill it is quite hard to keep up the same pace.

“It was quite tough but we kept going. We blocked out the pain and tiredness and kept going no matter what. One of the tenets of taekwondo is ‘indomitable spirit’, which means to show courage, determination and self-belief when you are pitted against overwhelming odds.”

The couple chose to raise money for Macmillan because the charity has helped many people they know.

Mr Gardner said: “They were very helpful to my dad when my mum had cancer.

“They take away a lot of the burden from family and loved ones who have to deal with the illness and they have helped a lot of people we are close to.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/watlington-taekwondo