School raffle

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Monday, 05 July 2021
WATLINGTON Primary School is holding a raffle with prizes including vouchers for town shops and works by local artists.
Entry costs £1 and the draw will be made on July 18. To enter, visit www.go.rally
up.com/watlington-primary-
oxon-pta-raffle
05 July 2021
More News:
Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Residents to be asked what welcome signs should say
A PUBLIC consultation could be held on plans to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say