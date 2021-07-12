Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Buns sale for charity

THE Orange Bakery in Watlington is selling buns to raise money for charity.

Every day for the next two weeks it is selling “not cross buns” in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Alex Tait, who runs the bakery in High Street with his daughter Kitty, decided to get involved after fellow villager Malcolm Wotherspoon was diagnosed with the disease.

Mr Wotherspoon’s daughter Rosie, 21, is also raising money for the charity by running 10km next month.

Mr Tait said: “Malcolm and his family are really good friends of ours and of our children.

“Selling these buns is really about raising awareness for Rosie’s fundraiser. Malcolm’s favourite bun is a cross bun but since it’s not Easter we decided to sell the buns with a smile on them rather than the cross.”

To donate, visit www.just
giving.com/fundraising/
rosie-wotherspoon

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33