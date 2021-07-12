Buns sale for charity

THE Orange Bakery in Watlington is selling buns to raise money for charity.

Every day for the next two weeks it is selling “not cross buns” in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Alex Tait, who runs the bakery in High Street with his daughter Kitty, decided to get involved after fellow villager Malcolm Wotherspoon was diagnosed with the disease.

Mr Wotherspoon’s daughter Rosie, 21, is also raising money for the charity by running 10km next month.

Mr Tait said: “Malcolm and his family are really good friends of ours and of our children.

“Selling these buns is really about raising awareness for Rosie’s fundraiser. Malcolm’s favourite bun is a cross bun but since it’s not Easter we decided to sell the buns with a smile on them rather than the cross.”

To donate, visit www.just

giving.com/fundraising/

rosie-wotherspoon