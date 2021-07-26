Monday, 26 July 2021

Outdoor storytimes resume with gift of sunflower seeds

WATLINGTON library hosted its first outdoor storytime since March last year.

Jen Skene, one of the library trustees, read stories to about 30 children in the paddock.

Families sat on the grass and listened to the readings for an hour, leaving with a sunflower seed in a pot to watch grow over the coming weeks.

 The library is also taking part in a summer reading challenge, together with other Oxfordshire libraries, with the theme “wild world heroes”.

The challenge involves reading six library books and children aged four and over can sign up at the library and they will be given a collector’s folder to keep track of their reading.

The library will host two storytimes in the paddock on August 7 and September 4 from 10.30am to 11.30am. Spaces will be limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

