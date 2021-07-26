Girl attacked in woodland

A WOMAN was sexually assaulted while walking in rural woodland between Lewknor and Watlington.

She was approached from behind by a man at about 5.30pm on July 7 between the B4009 and Ashton Hill.

They had an argument and as the victim turned to walk away she felt a pinch on her backside. She then turned round and pushed the man away before continuing on her way.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 3in tall and slim with short dark hair. He had ear piercings, stubble facial hair and was wearing red shorts, a black shirt with writing on it and trainers. He is believed to have tattoos on one or both arms.

Witnesses should call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference number 43210300663.