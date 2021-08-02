Normal hours

WATLINGTON library has returned to its usual opening hours.

It is now open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday.

There is no longer quarantining of books and no restriction on the number of people in the library at once or how long they can stay. Mask-wearing and track and trace are no longer enforced.