Games night

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
A BOARD games evening will be held at Watlington town hall on Thursday from 7.30pm.
There will be a selection of games to play but participants are encouraged to bring their own,
Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.
Spaces are limited to 15 and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.
Organisers are planning to make this a regular event every first and third Thursday of the month.
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say