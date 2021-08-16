Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Games night

A BOARD games evening will be held at Watlington town hall on Thursday from 7.30pm.

There will be a selection of games to play but participants are encouraged to bring their own,

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.

Spaces are limited to 15 and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Organisers are planning to make this a regular event every first and third Thursday of the month.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33