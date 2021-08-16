Weddings memorabilia

AN exhibition of wedding dresses dating back to 1890 will be held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on the bank holiday weekend, August 28 to 30.

The 20 dresses will cover 128 years of bridal fashion and wedding memorabilia, including unusual transport, replica bouquets as well as the church’s historic marriage registers and photographs.

It will be open from 11am to 5pm daily and refreshments will be available.

Tickets cost £3.50 for adults and £1 for children.

The exhibition has been organised by the church’s friends group and all proceeds will go towards restoration projects.