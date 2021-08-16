Monday, 16 August 2021

Bulb planting

A BULB planting event will be held at the recreation ground in Love Lane, Watlington, on September 25 from 1pm.

It is being organised by Watlington in Bloom and the town’s climate action group to raise awareness of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

