Monday, 23 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Science talk

AN online talk on how culture shapes relationships with the land and wildlife will take place on September 15 at 8pm.

Dr Sarah Edwards, from the Institute of Human Sciences at the University of Oxford, will speak about the importance of traditional ecological knowledge and biocultural diversity.

The free event has been organised by Watlington Climate Action Group.

For more information, visit www.watlingtonclimate
action.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33