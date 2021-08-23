Science talk

A SURVEY to gauge the speeding problem on ... [more]
AN online talk on how culture shapes relationships with the land and wildlife will take place on September 15 at 8pm.
Dr Sarah Edwards, from the Institute of Human Sciences at the University of Oxford, will speak about the importance of traditional ecological knowledge and biocultural diversity.
The free event has been organised by Watlington Climate Action Group.
For more information, visit www.watlingtonclimate
action.org.uk
