Giant model of brown trout to take centre stage at art trail with green tinge

THIS year’s Watlington Art Trail will have six stations showcasing work by local artists with a green tinge.

The trail, which will take place from Saturday to Monday, August 28 to 30, will raise awareness of the Watlington green plan, which is designed to improve green spaces and support wildlife.

Community groups including the Watlington Climate Action Group, Watlington WI, the Arts Hub and local artists have collaborated to create all the stations, which are dedicated to wildlife habitats.

The town hall will host a station about ponds and chalk streams, while the one at the Spire and Spoke pub will be dedicated to chalk grassland.

St Leonard’s Church will have a “trees and woodland” station and visitors will be able to consider fostering a tree and see a “green” wedding dress. At the Arts Hub, based at the Methodist church, there will be ink-making demonstrations by artist Jules Bishop using foraged hedgerow plants to make pigments.

The paddock at the library will have six giant chalk grassland butterflies created by textile artist Karen Higgs.

The Marlbrook Estate will have a “meadows and road verges” station, so visitors can learn about pollinators and the benefits to wildlife of not mowing lawns and verges.

Textile artist Jaine McCormack, one of the organisers, said: “So many people are getting involved, which is fantastic.

“Art engages people and it’s a way for them to connect with the habitats, especially children.”

Ms McCormack has been working with other artists on a trout installation which will be the main symbol of the trail and will be showcased at the town hall. She said: “Toby the Trout is a creature that keeps growing. Trout are one species that live in the chalk streams and we wanted to draw attention to it.

“It’s an indicator of whether the water population is healthy or not and we thought this would be a good way of making people aware of it — they are not going to forget it easily after seeing a giant trout at the town hall.

“People will be able to drop in at the stations or walk the whole trail and children will be able to collect stamps from each station.

“We hope that we will be able to transfer all the information virtually to the Watlington Climate Action Group website after the trail is finished, so that the information we gathered can be available in the long term.”

Trail maps can be collected from the library or the shops in High Street.