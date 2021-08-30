Praying for Afghanistan

A PRAYER station has been set up at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington in response to the Afghanistan crisis.

Rev Daniel Thompson, the rector, said this would enable people to pray for the people of Afghanistan and the church was also planning to appeal for money and donations of essential items.

He said: “We are trying really hard to set up some practical help because the prayer goes hand in hand with action.

“People in the community were feeling quite appalled and angry about what is going on and Brize Norton, where some refugees are going to be relocated, is just up the road from us and it feels very pertinent to us here.

“It’s lovely for the people in our community to care so much and there’s something really deep about that.

“Having a place where to express your feelings is important in times of crisis and we wanted to put that in place because people don’t often recognise how important that is.

“Having done that before, I’m always amazed to see how well received it is in the community and in this case it’s just the beginning of what we want to do.”

For more information, visit www.stleonardswatlington.org