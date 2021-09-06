Collecting for Afghanistan

A COLLECTION point for donations to the Afghanistan appeal has been set up at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington.

The church is collecting women’s tops, bralettes and underwear, socks, vests, baby grows, men’s T-shirts and vests, hairbrushes, combs, colouring books and pencils.

It is also accepting financial donations for Nowzad and Afghan Aid.

For more information, visit www.stleonardswatlington.org