Music night

Monday, 13 September 2021
A LIVE music evening will be held at the Watlington Club on October 2 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Tickets cost £10 and can be bought from That Lovely Stuff in High Street or from Karen Higgs on 07989133798 or email karen.
e.higgs2019@hotmail.com
Meanwhile, the club is to hold an open morning next Saturday (September 18) from 10am to 12pm where visitors will have a chance to try different sports.
