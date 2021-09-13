Monday, 13 September 2021

Music night

A LIVE music evening will be held at the Watlington Club on October 2 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought from That Lovely Stuff in High Street or from Karen Higgs on 07989133798 or email karen.
e.higgs2019@hotmail.com

Meanwhile, the club is to hold an open morning next Saturday (September 18) from 10am to 12pm where visitors will have a chance to try different sports. 

