Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dress success

A WEDDING dress exhibition held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington raised more than £1,500.

The money will be put towards new glass doors

The exhibition was organised by the church’s friends group and there were 20 dresses covering 128 years of bridal fashion and wedding memorabilia, including unusual transport and replica bouquets.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33