Dress success

Monday, 13 September 2021
A WEDDING dress exhibition held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington raised more than £1,500.
The money will be put towards new glass doors
The exhibition was organised by the church’s friends group and there were 20 dresses covering 128 years of bridal fashion and wedding memorabilia, including unusual transport and replica bouquets.
