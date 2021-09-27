Youth club to re-open

WATLINGTON Youth Club will re-open next month.

The club, which meets at the sports pavilion in Shirburn Street, closed down in March last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit and has not met since.

It will now open from 6pm to 8pm every Thursday. There will be board games, pool and table tennis as well as cooking classes and games for children aged 10 to 14.

A new committee and new volunteers will run the weekly sessions.

Gill Cottle, who leads the club, said: “We are very excited about re-opening. I think the young people of Watlington really wanted the space back and it will be really positive for them.

“We will be diligent regarding covid and there will be hand sanitiser available and surfaces will be disinfected after every use.

“We have had a sewing machine donated and can now add this to our list of activities. We look forward to welcoming children back.”