‘No’ to new house next to community gardens

PLANS for a new house near the community gardens in Watlington have been rejected.

The Smiths wanted to build a two-bedroom house in the garden of a house that they own in Davenport Place, which is adjacent to The Paddock gardens and within the Watlington conservation area.

Watlington Parish Council “strongly” objected, saying the couple were already building a rear extension.

It added: “The combined impact of both the larger property and the proposed new property… has not been assessed by the appointed consultants and potentially misleading conclusions have been drawn.”

Gill Bindoff, who chairs the Watlington neighbourhood plan advisory board, said: “It would block important views from the Paddock, which is very well used by the public and a valued local amenity. The Paddock itself makes a significant contribution to the character of the conservation area.”

Martin Ford, who also lives in Davenport Place, said: “The development would have a detrimental impact on the open nature of the surrounding area and visual aspect from the Paddock and surrounding public footpaths. It has no merit and fails to preserve and enhance the conservation area, in fact has exactly the opposite effect.”

South Oxfordshire District Council refused consent, saying the new house would be a “visually intrusive and incongruous form of development” and would “erode the sense of openness” experienced in the community garden”.