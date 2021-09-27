Harvest picnic

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
A HARVEST festival will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on Sunday followed by a picnic.
The church will be filled with fruit, flowers and vegetables donated by members of the congregation and friends.
27 September 2021
More News:
Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say