Garden tidy

WATLINGTON Parish Council wants to refurbish the town’s Mansle Garden.

It says the benches have been frequently damaged over the past few months and it also wants to replant the hedges.

Residents are being asked for their opinions and can email suggestions to wpc@
watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk

