Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sustainable music festival

TICKETS for next year’s Beacon Festival at Watlington Hill are now on sale.

The celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. The theme will be sustainability.

There will be four stages with live music as well as workshops, children’s activities and refreshments.

This will be the event’s 10th anniversary, although it has not taken place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To book tickets, visit www.beaconfestival.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33