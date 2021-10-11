Sustainable music festival

TICKETS for next year’s Beacon Festival at Watlington Hill are now on sale.

The celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. The theme will be sustainability.

There will be four stages with live music as well as workshops, children’s activities and refreshments.

This will be the event’s 10th anniversary, although it has not taken place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To book tickets, visit www.beaconfestival.com