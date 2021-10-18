Monday, 18 October 2021

Carrigan brace halts fightback

KYLE CARRIGAN scored a brace as Watlington Town defeated Hazlemere Sports Crusaders on Saturday.

The victory meant they overtook Woodcote to go top of the Uhlsport Hellenic League Division 2 table, although their title rivals didn’t have a fixture.

Ashley Stevens opened the scoring for Watlington in the 14th minute, assisted by Dan Sefton.

Alexander Zacharek equalised for the visitors but Carrigan restored Town’s lead after 39 minutes, assisted by Stevens.

Five minutes later into the second half, Carrigan scored his second with Sefton picking up his second assist of the match.

With four minutes remaining, Hazlemere scored their second but could do nothing to avoid defeat.

