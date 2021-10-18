Pub re-opens

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
THE Chequers in Watlington will restart serving food on Thursday.
The pub began serving drinks again under new landlord Jay Kansikam on September 6 after being closed for two months.
It will now also serve traditional Thai food in the restaurant area and to take away.
18 October 2021
More News:
Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say