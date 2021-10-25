Speed device

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
WATLINGTON Parish Council is to buy another speed indicator device.
The device will be solar-powered and moveable and will cost up to £3,000.
There are currently five poles in place in the village and three solar panels.
25 October 2021
More News:
Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say