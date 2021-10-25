Water works

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
THE upgrade of the water system at Watlington allotments will be completed before the spring.
The parish council, which owns the land at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane, has agreed to spend up to £3,500 in order for the work to be done by the end of the financial year on March 31.
25 October 2021
More News:
Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say