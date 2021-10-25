Monday, 25 October 2021

Water works

THE upgrade of the water system at Watlington allotments will be completed before the spring.

The parish council, which owns the land at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane, has agreed to spend up to £3,500 in order for the work to be done by the end of the financial year on March 31.

