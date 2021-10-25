Monday, 25 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

IT upgrade

A NEW computer system could be purchased for the parish office in Watlington.

Councillor Tim Horton said: “The current system has served us for 10 years and it’s beginning to show its age... we don’t want to lose anything that is on it.”

The new system would cost up to £16,000. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33