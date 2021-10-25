Monday, 25 October 2021

Road closures

HILL Road in Watlington is closed until November 8.

This is to allow for the removal of overhanging trees from just above the Ridgeway to below the National Trust car park.

A section of Eyres Lane in Ewelme is closed until November 5 as essential electrical supply works are carried out. 

This is a 24-hour a day closure but access to the affected area is being maintained for residents. 

