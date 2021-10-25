Road closures

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
Monday, 25 October 2021
HILL Road in Watlington is closed until November 8.
This is to allow for the removal of overhanging trees from just above the Ridgeway to below the National Trust car park.
A section of Eyres Lane in Ewelme is closed until November 5 as essential electrical supply works are carried out.
This is a 24-hour a day closure but access to the affected area is being maintained for residents.
